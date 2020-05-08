be localish los angeles

Mariachi school moves classes online during COVID-19

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a little less music filling the classroom at Lluvia y Fuego Mariachi Academy. The mariachi school has managed to stay open and in business by continuing classes via livestream video.

"It becomes an opportunity for us to actually have better ways or more ways of increasing our capacity to hold a class. And to have maybe more people watch us online even when they can't make it or maybe they're on the other side of the world," said Juan Ignacio Zepeda, owner of Lluvia y Fuego.

Zepeda is looking at this new way of life as a potential for growth change, but he did mention that he has lost about half of his students. For those who are still staying connected online, one student admits it can be challenging even though he likes staying at home.

"I also miss them like at school, I don't really have a full conversation with them anymore because sometimes during classes we'd have a conversation and just talk," said Isaiah Flores who is in 6th grade and sings, plays guitar and guitarrón at Lluvia y Fuego.

For those students that have continued taking classes online, Zepeda said that they are all adjusting perfectly fine because most kids know how to handle technology. Since classes are still in session at Lluvia y Fuego, the academy still has hope despite the changes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabceducationchildrenmore in commonlocalishbe localishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Superfine Pizza offers 20 percent off with #BeLocalish promo code
Seniors stay positive amid pandemic
LGBTQ t-shirt company turns to making face masks
Veteran helps VA Hospitals by donating PPE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID updates: Los Angeles County officials hold briefing
LA County beaches may reopen as early as next week
LA County flower shops among businesses allowed to reopen
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
Monrovia small business takes first step of reopening
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
Show More
Everything you need to know about DIY haircare during COVID-19
Fatal officer-involved shooting closes NB 710 Freeway in Long Beach
Ontario high school gets creative with graduation ceremony amid COVID-19
Sprouts hiring across SoCal with virtual career fairs for veterans
Most Americans think reopening the country is a risk, poll shows
More TOP STORIES News