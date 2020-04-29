localish

Meal to Heal supports frontline workers and restaurants during COVID-19

By Janel Andronico
SAN FRANCISCO -- One organization is feeding health care workers on the front lines while helping restaurants stay in business during the COVID-19 crisis. Meal to Heal is all about providing meals to those risking their lives on the front lines, as well as reviving local restaurants.

Meal to Heal is teaming up with several restaurants and communities throughout the Bay Area to send meals to local hospital's COVID-19 Units. Local restaurants also need support from the community now more than ever, as many have shut down and sent employees home.

Giorgio's Pizzeria, a staple in San Francisco for over 40 years, was the first participating restaurant. They delivered 65 meals to Kaiser Permanente on Geary. Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscohospitalcoronavirusrestaurantsbe localishlocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Bay Area photographer captures an amazing wildlife picture
Distillery turns whiskey into hand sanitizer
Coronavirus Check In With Enoteca Maria: The Restaurant Run by Grandmothers
this nyc landlord is offering free rent to tenants due to the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily briefing on coronavirus - LIVE
Newsom announces plan for schools, businesses to reopen
Two IE men arrested in alleged PPE fraud
LA Mayor Garcetti says 'safer-at-home' orders could be eased within weeks
LA County hopes to relax COVID-19 restrictions next month
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 1,000
Pandemic: OC doctor volunteers on front lines at NYC hospital
Show More
Glassdoor highlights key skills needed in growing, hiring industries
College student's body found buried 1 year after going missing
Scientists: Largest-ever Arctic ozone hole is now closed
Video shows avalanche hit during rescue in San Jacinto Mountains
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
More TOP STORIES News