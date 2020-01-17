New Jersey's Medieval Times brings 11th century Spain to life through royal feast and tournament

LYNDHURST, New Jersey -- From jousting Knights to enchanting horse performances, Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey will take you back in time and ensure you feel like an 11th Century Royal.

"When you come to the castle, you are here to celebrate a great tournament to determine the champion of the realm. You get to enter my great castle, greet the nobles, and enjoy the great tournament," said Queen Maria Isabella, ruler of the Spanish-themed castle.

As you enjoy the royal pomp and circumstance and watch the six knights compete, you will feast on a utensil-free dinner that includes garlic bread, tomato bisque soup, roasted chicken, sweet buttered corn, herb-basted potato and the dessert of the Castle.

The Royal Court also offers a vegetarian option which includes hummus, pita bread, and a three-bean stew.

"The tournament is the best way to celebrate anything from a day out with the family, to milestone birthdays, you name it, it's a wonderful evening and one you'll never forget," said Queen Maria Isabella.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya

Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lyndhurstcommunity journalistin our backyardhorsesfun stuffmy go tolocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temescal Valley crash: CHP investigating prank as possible motive
Kaiser Woodland Hills to temporarily close after water main break
3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Granada Hills area
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
Coronavirus kills 9 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire on Strip
Show More
High number of fatal crashes in SoCal linked to road rage, data shows
LAX screening passengers as coronavirus reaches US
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
5th body found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
Suspect sought in OC woman's attack
More TOP STORIES News