Medieval Traditions Clash Together at Kilt Fest

Bagpipes were blaring, whiskey was flowing, and kilt-wearers were frolicking at this Celtic festival. It's the 4th annual event designed to send modern Americans back to medieval times with music, games, and food.

The Highland Games included hammer-tossing, axe-throwing, and live-action role-playing. The two-day celebration took place at Central New Jersey's Liberty Lake, home to the New Jersey Renaissance Faire.

It is one of the many themed events with live actors that takes place at the site. Each year, the Kilt Fest aims to support U.S. armed forces and veterans. This year, donations were made for U.S. Marines through the Semper Fi Fund.
