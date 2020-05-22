Sisterhood of the beer: Houston female-owned craft brewery reopens after shutdown

SPRING BRANCH, Texas -- The taps will finally begin flowing again at Houston's 4J Brewing Company!

The 100 percent female-owned and family-operated brewery was forced to scale back to to-go orders only amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the popular beer-maker is welcoming back customers, at limited capacity.

Jennifer Edwards first started 4J Brewing Company in Spring Branch in 2018 after being laid off from her banking job.

She came from long tradition of home brewers, her father included, so she decided to switch gears and open her own brewery.

4J Brewing Company draws its name from Jennifer and her sisters Jessica, Jackie and Joanna, who all help out with the family business.

Although 4J Brewing Company will begin operating with limited hours, they are thanking the community for its support and for keeping the love of craft beer alive!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ktrkcraft beerbeerlocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Fireworks go off during 5 Freeway takeover in Norwalk
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
California's unemployment rate soars to 15.5%
Big Bear Lake to stop enforcing state restrictions on business
Street racers get away after innocent driver flies off Houston freeway
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
Show More
3rd man charged in Arbery shooting tried to 'confine' victim
Coronavirus: AAA anticipates possible record-low holiday travel
Longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at age 78
COVID-19: Judge to set deadline to relocate encampments
Expert shares advice for allergy suffers, ways to help prevent COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News