abc13 plus east end

How East End was pivotal in GONZO247's success as a graffiti artist in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- When street artist GONZO247 was growing up in Houston's East End, graffiti was considered vandalism rather than art.

He started experimenting with spray paint as a teen, at a time when most graffiti artists were incognito. But when he decided to turn his passion for street art into his life's work, he struggled to get recognition as a legitimate artist. That's when he made it his mission to change the perception of graffiti.


Today, GONZO247 is Houston's most famous aerosol artist, widely known for the hugely popular "Houston is Inspired" mural in Market Square Park downtown.

His colorful artwork can be seen all over the city, from the Houston Public Library to NRG Stadium and the George R. Brown Convention Center!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonartsocietygraffitiabc13 plus east endabc13 plusktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
Postman's passion for oranges kick starts East End folk art
You won't find a music collection like this anywhere else!
The Original Ninfa's: Pioneers of Tex-Mex
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bobcat Fire: Evacuation warnings issued for Juniper Hills area
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' due out in Nov. 2020
Football at USC, UCLA getting closer to a return
860,000 sought jobless aid as COVID-19 danger continues
Compton shooting: 1 wounded deputy released from hospital, sheriff says
Newsom urged to sign farmworker COVID-19 relief package
Show More
Picasso prints up for auction to help Orange County food bank
Newsom shares optimism on COVID-19, CA fires
Santa Ana construction crew unearths human remains
Jimmy Kimmel preps for virtual Emmy hosting gig
Sheriff: Investigators have leads in search for Compton deputies shooting suspect
More TOP STORIES News