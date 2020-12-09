LGBTQ country music star is not afraid to stand out

NORTH CAROLINA -- "I look at those pictures and I'm like, how the hell did my parents not know that I was queer?" Sara Shook grew up in a conservative, Christian household where she wasn't allowed to listen to music unless it was classical or for worship.

When she started writing her own songs, she realized that she not only loved country music but that she identified as queer as well. In 2013, she started Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, a band known for their uncompromising sound and outspoken point of view.

Watch as we surprise her with a special surprise from one of her heroes who helped pave the way for LGBTQ+ representation in country music.

To learn more about Sarah and the Disarmers visit: www.disarmers.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinalgbtqlgbtq pridebandmusicmodern familylocalish show (lsh)country music awardslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
Winter storm brings rain, snow to SoCal
LA County officials provide update on COVID-19 - LIVE
Highlights of COVID-19 stimulus, government spending bill
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Kaiser Permanente delaying non-urgent elective surgeries in SoCal
Show More
Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father
Millions traveled through US airports during holiday season
CA has 2nd highest COVID-19 daily case rate in the country
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
2 rescued from LA River after becoming stranded amid rain storm
More TOP STORIES News