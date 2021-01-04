Meet NYC's Calisthenics Kings

NEW YORK -- "Calisthenics, if you break it down to the etymology means beauty and strength. It's essentially bodyweight training, but it's what you yourself, what can you do with the environment around you."

Calisthenics is a form of strength training and exercise that can happen anywhere-- and in New York City, which means turning the concrete jungle into your gym. Juan Joel 'Semet' Martinez (@_semet) and Joel Canela (@itsshowtimej) are two members of a dedicated calisthenics community in NYC where everything from the local park's pull up bars to the construction scaffolding on buildings can become a place to socialize, show off your moves, and improve your form.

Watch to learn more about this unique way to get fit!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkpumpedfitnessnew york cityworkoutlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom explains why vaccine rollout is slow going
UFO sighting prompts alert to FAA
Dodger Stadium COVID testing site reopens with changes
Historic Long Beach hospital reopens to free up other medical facilities
Chargers fire head coach Anthony Lynn after 4 seasons
Manhattan Beach removes public seating amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Sunday was the busiest travel day since the start of pandemic
Show More
La Palma home destroyed after Christmas tree catches fire
Some vaccine doses going to those outside of high-priority groups
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' him votes
Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That '70s Show' co-star, dies at 65
Pink's hot dog stand shutting down for several months
More TOP STORIES News