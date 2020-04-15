12-year-old DJ Maddy Rose is a master on the turntables

HOUSTON, Texas -- She's only 12 years old, but this young DJ goes to middle school by day and spins tracks at high-profile events all over Houston by night.

"My mom had a friend who was a DJ, and that's what got me interested in it," Maddy Rose Johnston said. "My first gig was my birthday party."

Now, DJ Maddy Rose is on the event circuit in some of the toniest spots in Houston, spinning music at charity events, and parties hosted by the wives of Houston athletes.
