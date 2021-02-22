localish

Meet the Nail Goddesses of Maria's Nail Salon

NEW YORK -- At Maria's Nail Salon, women are united by an unbreakable bond: their long nails. Maria paints, decorates, and treats nails sometimes as long as 8 inches with their own unique style and flare, and everyone who goes there is family.

"A nail goddess consists of being different, not being like everybody else. And I always say, you know, we were meant to shine, Not to blend in. It's boring, being all the same," Maria says, "My salon caters to people who wants to go the extra mile with nails, not your typical French manicure."


Maria's clients keep coming back for her expertise in over-the-top, colorful and completely unique long nail designs. Watch to learn more!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknailsnail salonbeautynail polishlocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Where to get the best Poke in Hawaii
LA Rams team up with local artist to inspire people to go green
Celebrity portraits made entirely out of bubble wrap
Black-owned bookstore celebrates Black authors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
EMT struggling to pay family bills after parents hospitalized with COVID
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
Show More
LAUSD parents planning Zoom blackout to call for schools to reopen
NASA releases stunning new video of rover landing on Mars
Deputies searching for missing hiker in Angeles National Forest
LAUSD announces app to coordinate coronavirus factors
Orange County expands COVID vaccine eligibility
More TOP STORIES News