'Michele's Angel' performs random acts of kindness, inspires kind messages to widower

After losing his wife unexpectedly, a stranger is keeping her memory alive by performing acts of good deeds.

Ronnie Lomonaco lost his wife suddenly three years ago. In her honor, an anonymous stranger is going around the Drexel Hill community and doing good deeds in her name, then encouraging recipients to reach out to Ronnie with positive messages.

Lomonaco and some of the recipients of the good deeds tell the story of "Michele's Angel".
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Herman "Ike" Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
Cars tagged, damaged along Mulholland Highway in Calabasas
'Meth is king in California' due to Mexican drug cartel activity, DEA says
Show More
LA County approves initiative to recruit, train women for IT jobs
Medical students take powerful photo in front of slave quarters
South LA hit-and-run caught on camera
Widespread flu activity reported in CA. Is it too late for a flu shot?
Garden Grove golf course development plans spark controversy
More TOP STORIES News