Michelin-star chef Dominique Crenn partners with Rethink to reimagine feeding Bay Area

By Janel Andronico
SAN FRANCISCO -- When the popular SF bistro Petit Crenn closed due to the novel coronavirus, owner and world-renowned chef Dominique Crenn decided to rethink and rework her restaurant model to feed those in need.

Crenn is the first-ever female chef to receive three Michelin stars in America.


Crenn partnered with Rethink, a New York-based company on a mission to create an equitable food system that benefits residents facing food insecurity.

While Petit Crenn remains closed to the public, Crenn has rehired a team of staff to create healthy and delicious meals, which are delivered to Glide to feed San Francisco's homeless population.
