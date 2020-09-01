abc13 plus heights

Mico's Hot Chicken sandwich will leave your mouth on fire, and people drive for hours to get a taste!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mico's Hot Chicken is one of the hottest restaurants in Houston, Texas where rain, heat, and even a pandemic can't keep diners away.

Kimico and Christopher Frydenlund wanted to bring Nashville's hot chicken craze to Houston.

After working on their recipes, they opened their food truck in 2019 and it became a huge hit.

In 2020, they opened their brick and mortar location, and there is a line from the moment they open, to the moment they close.

There are only three items on the menu, their famous "sammich," loaded fries, and a tender basket.

You can order with multiple heat levels with ultra hot being made with the hottest pepper in the world.

So the question is...can you take the heat?

Related topics:
houstonabc13 plus heightsfoodworth the waitktrkrestaurantchickenlocalish
