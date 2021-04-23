CREAM RIDGE, New Jersey -- Spring is in full bloom at Holland Ridge Farms, in Cream Ridge, New Jersey, where an ocean of tulips adorns the Jansen family farm.
The emblematic springtime flower, which the Jansens grow by the millions, is part of a long family history, rooted in Holland, where the family began growing tulips over a century ago.
"My dad always had a vision of trying to bring a piece of Holland to New Jersey, so we created this to try to bring this beauty and share our Dutch roots with the public," said Casey Jansen, owner of Holland Ridge Farms.
Over the years, the Jansens have perfected their growing process, bringing Dutch machinery and techniques to their New Jersey farm.
Related: Local plant nursery blooms inside abandoned police kiosk in New Jersey
After an uncertain year because of the pandemic, the Jansens and their team are back and determined to bring quality tulips and a memorable experience to visitors of all ages.
"Last year, we did this also, but due to COVID, we couldn't open, which was a huge struggle for our family farm. But despite all of the heartaches of last year, we were able to get our online business running two years in advance of what we planned and now we ship tulips nationwide on a weekly basis," Jansen said.
To witness the beauty of their farm and enjoy the you-pick tulip experience, visitors must purchase tickets online.
"For us to be able to give this to the public and to share what we love with everyone is so rewarding. It's amazing," said Kirsten Jansen, co-owner of Holland Ridge farms.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Millions of tulips bloom at Holland Ridge Farms in New Jersey
BE LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More