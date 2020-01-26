BREAKING NEWS
Patient diagnosed with 1st case of coronavirus in LA County
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
L.A. County public health officials discuss 1st case of coronavirus
Watch Now
L.A. County public health officials discuss 1st case of coronavirus
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Mom and son duo make some of the most iconic street art in Houston
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
Growing up, Alex Roman, Jr. used to watch his mom paint. Now, he and his mother are a street art team, and their murals are iconic across Houston.
Roman, known to many as
Donkeeboy
, and his mother Sylvia, known as
Donkeemom
, collaborate on almost every single project.
They paint murals for the Houston Astros, Shipley's Donuts, 8th Wonder Brewery, and much more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
art
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patient diagnosed with first case of coronavirus in OC
Patient diagnosed with 1st case of coronavirus in LA County
Chino Hills teacher accused of assaulting young student in class
Alhambra shooting leaves 2 dead in apartment; suspect arrested
Kaiser Woodland Hills resumes operations after water main break
Super Bowl security: LASD prepping ahead of 2022 game in SoCal
17-year-old shot, killed in Exposition Park
Show More
Man killed, teen girl injured after car crashes into Tustin home
Investigation underway after 1-year-old foster boy dies in Palmdale
Fireworks accident injures 12 during Lunar New Year celebration in Garden Grove
Anaheim resident shoots, kills suspect during car burglary
Memorial service held for Los Angeles sheriff's detective
More TOP STORIES News