Mom and son duo make some of the most iconic street art in Houston

Growing up, Alex Roman, Jr. used to watch his mom paint. Now, he and his mother are a street art team, and their murals are iconic across Houston.

Roman, known to many as Donkeeboy, and his mother Sylvia, known as Donkeemom, collaborate on almost every single project.

They paint murals for the Houston Astros, Shipley's Donuts, 8th Wonder Brewery, and much more.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patient diagnosed with first case of coronavirus in OC
Patient diagnosed with 1st case of coronavirus in LA County
Chino Hills teacher accused of assaulting young student in class
Alhambra shooting leaves 2 dead in apartment; suspect arrested
Kaiser Woodland Hills resumes operations after water main break
Super Bowl security: LASD prepping ahead of 2022 game in SoCal
17-year-old shot, killed in Exposition Park
Show More
Man killed, teen girl injured after car crashes into Tustin home
Investigation underway after 1-year-old foster boy dies in Palmdale
Fireworks accident injures 12 during Lunar New Year celebration in Garden Grove
Anaheim resident shoots, kills suspect during car burglary
Memorial service held for Los Angeles sheriff's detective
More TOP STORIES News