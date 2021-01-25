WATCH: Mom has insane reaction to son's bar exam results

localish inspire

A video shared on Instagram captures the incredible moment a law school graduate and his mom found out that he passed the California Bar Exam.

Omarr Rambert, a recent UCLA School of Law graduate, decided early on that he wanted to go to Law school. "I was the first male in my family to go to college, let alone law school," he said.

During his final year of law school, he lost his stepfather in a fatal car crash. Despite the pain of losing one of his biggest supporters, he was able to push on and finished.

"I graduated UCLA School of Law that same year, had a virtual graduation ceremony because of COVID-19, and began the process of studying for the California Bar Exam," he said. "The CA Bar Exam is considered the hardest in the nation, and I passed due to God and hard work."

