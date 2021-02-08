localish

Community zoo in Montebello asks for public's help during the pandemic

MONTEBELLO -- Like many businesses, the Montebello Barnyard Zoo has struggled during the pandemic.

The zoo has been a part of the community for nearly 30 years and turned to that community for help.

"First of all, it was a very personal connection. Because, as we were raising our children, we always took them to the Barnyard Zoo," said Betty Peralta, Montebello resident and president of the volunteer organization Montebello Soroptimist.

Many of the zoo's visitors are often students from nearby schools.

"We would love to keep doing that for the children. Just to see the kids' faces and seeing how much fun they have here," said Melanie Wolovich, the zoo owner's daughter.

The zoo was closed to the public for more than six months last year because of the pandemic and recently had to close again due to health guidelines, but someone still had to take care of the animals.

"We cannot close the doors and go home. We need to be here every day, to feed the animals," said Rolando Wolovich, owner of the zoo.

While the zoo was closed, it was unable to make money. So Wolovich turned to the public and asking for help with a GoFundMe.

They were able to raise over $30,000 dollars. The zoo has since been able to reopen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montebellozookabcanimalspandemiclocalish show (lsh)communitycovid 19 pandemiclocalish
LOCALISH
New business captures the magic of vintage photography
Eat these lucky foods for the ultimate Lunar New Year feast
Pappi's combines pizza and salad into Pizzalad
Ivy Leaf Farms: Eliminating food deserts one at a time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge rules in favor of LA prosecutors' union in lawsuit against DA
What to know about LA County vaccines this week amid low supply
Disney California Adventure Park to debut food event in March
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Milwaukee ramp
Free COVID tests offered at Vallarta Supermarket in Pacoima
Family spots mountain lion stalking young hiker in OC park
Show More
Beutner challenges state to reopen LAUSD schools in next 60 days
Catalina Island to reopen in time for Valentine's Day weekend
Homeless Texas teen signs to play college football
GA election officials formally launch investigation into Trump phone calls
Grandfather gets probation for toddler's cruise ship death
More TOP STORIES News