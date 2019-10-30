Mooove on Over to Chicago's Only High School Farm

You wouldn't think that there's a farm in the middle of the city of Chicago, but there is, and it's attached to the Chicago High School of Agricultural Sciences.

The program is focused on providing students with a unique skill set and work ethic that will stick with them for the rest of their lives.

The school has cattle, pigs, alpacas, turkeys, chickens and goats.

"You get to learn stuff you never thought you'd ever learn," said freshman Journey Menendez.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,300 acres in red flag conditions
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
100-acre wildfire breaks out near 60 Fwy. in Jurupa Valley
Birthdays for kids of firefighters away on the front lines of fire fight
Police search for sex offender dad who took sons 3 weeks ago
How Kate Upton ended up in middle of controversial MLB call
Simi Valley fire evacuation map
Show More
Winds push Easy Fire flames close to Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley
Calabasas wildfire prompts brief closure of NB 101 Freeway
3 dead, 9 injured after mass shooting at party in Long Beach
Horse owners run through thick smoke, ash hoping to get horses to safety
Time-lapse footage shows Easy Fire progression
More TOP STORIES News