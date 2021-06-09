localish

Workout and sightsee in SF by waterbiking around the bay

By Janel Andronico
Move over paddle boarding, there's a new water sport in town!

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you're looking for a new way to get outdoors and exercise, then look no further than waterbiking. It's a great way to burn calories while seeing San Francisco from a unique perspective. Damien McCloud is the founder and owner of SpinOut fitness, the world's first waterbike fitness and touring club starting in San Francisco. His goal is to make waterbiking and outdoor fitness fun and inclusive.

"I really try to make it accessible, safe, and affordable for people to get on or near the water as much as possible because it's very healing, and it's very fun," says Damien.

Waterbiking caters to all ages and takes about five to 10 minutes to learn. Damien adds, "You don't even have to know how to swim. You don't even have to know how to ride a bike. You can actually jump on and as long as you can move your legs, you can go!"

So, what is a waterbike exactly? Damien sums it up best, "The waterbike is a catamaran. There's two pontoons on either side. And each pontoon is filled with 10 pounds of air. So that gives you about 350 pounds of buoyancy, so the bike itself weighs about 90 pounds. The bike is very steady, stable and safe. You can't really flip it over."

To Damien, "every day is leg day," and his enthusiasm is contagious.

"I went waterbiking with Damien and absolutely loved my experience. I've grown up in the Bay Area, but just being out on the water, it's so calm, and you really see the city from a different perspective. It was really amazing. It was a great way to get outside and also get a really good workout. It was really fun," says Kelsey Tom.

There are plenty of water-based experiences to please all fitness levels. From beginning waterbike tours to high-energy classes and even races, there's something to get everyone's heart pumping.

If you want to take your next workout to sea level, visit here.
