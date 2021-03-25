localish

SoCal Mural honors essential workers services during the COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- The new Gratitude Mural at the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles honors essential workers for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials chose the artists for the Gratitude Mural through a competition called the Gratitude Contest.

"When they called me and they told me I had won, I was just immediately excited. And I wanted to get to work immediately, I was so thrilled," said artist Marlene Nancy Lopez.

"It's such an honor and a privilege to be able to give back to the community at this scale," said artist Annie Hong.

The three local artists chosen for the mural are from Guatemala, Korea and the Philippines.

"Since I have so many people in my own family that are essential workers, I really just wanted the opportunity to say thank you to them," said Lopez.
