Need to recycle your Christmas tree? These goats will eat it

PHILADELPHIA -- It's the ultimate holiday feast with some extra hungry special guests. Goats are ready to help you with your Christmas clean up.

It's the third year the Philly Goat Project is doing the Christmas tree recycling program.


Karen Kirvit, director of Philly Goat Project says the goats only eat the needles, and the rest of the tree is made into mulch.

People are welcome to drop off trees with a $20 donation. The money supports the Philly Goat Project's programs.


The goats are therapy animals for people with disabilities. It also helps run their internship program

