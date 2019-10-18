Neighbors Help South Jersey Man Keep His Home with $50K Donation

Lamar Harris is a South Jersey man with the mental abilities of a pre-teen. When he lost all of his family, he almost lost his home as well...until his neighbors rallied to help the man who's been such a good neighbor to them, they've come to call him the Mayor of Cherry Circle.

More than a thousand friends and complete strangers donated to a GoFundMe page, raising the $50k needed to pay his back taxes and creating a plan to try to keep Lamar in his home.
