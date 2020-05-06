This artist is making and donating art to raise money for COVID relief

SeekOneArt is known for his street art and he's using his talents to give back to the community.
He's running a limited edition "Rose for Relief" print through the end of April and he recently donated 100 percent of the proceeds to the PHL Covid-19 Fund which supports people and businesses affected in Philadelphia.
SeekOne got his start on the streets as a graffiti artist, he took his talents to canvas and his work has taken off and caught the eyes of celebrities such as NBA stars Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant.
