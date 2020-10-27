White Manna Hamburgers has one of the best burgers in the country

By Miguel Amaya
HACKENSACK, New Jersey -- Since 1946, White Manna Hamburgers, a local institution in Hackensack, New Jersey, has popularized itself for their one-of-a-kind burger sliders.

Using fresh and extra lean ground beef, cooked with onions and cheese, and served on a Martin's Potato Roll, White Manna's sliders have been crowned as the second-best burgers in the nation, according to a list published by The Daily Meal.

"Nobody really makes burgers as we do. If you compare us to fast food, it's totally different. Even if you compare us to gourmet hamburgers, they can't compete with us," said Ronny Cohen, owner of White Manna Hamburgers.

Since gaining national attention, White Manna has attracted visitors from all over the world and celebrities like Anthony Bourdain and supermodel Bella Hadid.

Related: Mannino's Cannoli Express: A family recipe hits the streets of New Jersey

Due to the pandemic, the team at White Manna has had to adjust their small diner to continue serving their loyal customers.

Customers can now order in person, through a window, or submit their orders online on their website.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Cohen hopes to continue serving his iconic burgers while adjusting to any of the obstacles that might arise.

"The burgers are delicious and besides that, you have the place which is art deco with a story and history, so people love it," said Cohen.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hackensacknew jerseyamerican cuisinecommunity journalistbe localish new yorkwabcpandemicneighborhood treatsbite sizelocalishbe localishcovid 19small businessfoodbeefrestauranthamburgerburgersoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Latest info on brush fires burning in Orange County
Evacuation orders remain as massive fire threatens Yorba Linda homes
Silverado Fire: 11,000 acres burned, thousands evacuated near Irvine
Simi Valley mother finds drugs mixed in with candy after event
MAP: Areas under evacuation orders, warnings during Silverado Fire
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on COVID-19, CA fires
Sports fan gatherings may be causing uptick in COVID-19 cases
Show More
Thousands without power in LA County amid Santa Ana winds
Toddler dies from gunshot wound while celebrating his birthday
The moon may contain more water than previously believed
Judge: US can't replace Trump in lawsuit over alleged rape
Unrest erupts after Philadelphia police shoot and kill Black man
More TOP STORIES News