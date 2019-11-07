NJ Fiber Works: New Jersey fiber artists knit and crochet for charitable causes

METUCHEN, New Jersey -- NJ Fiberworks, a group of fiber artists in Metuchen, New Jersey founded back in 2013, has been warming the hearts of their community and the less fortunate one garment at a time.

The group, founded by Jennifer Daro, has transformed into an army of knitter and crocheters dedicated to craftivism and social change, using their talents and skills for multiple charitable causes.

"You can make clothes, you can make a heart for a child that has crossed the border, you can make something for the homeless, it's just very gratifying being able to turn this craft and love and give back," said Jennifer Daro.

Through their partnership with Kean University's Be the Change, NJ Fiberworks has provided handmade garments to the local homeless population and has sent out heart bracelets to immigrant children separated from their parents in Texas and Mississippi.

"We want to show these individuals that people love them in this county and that we care about how they are treated," said Daro.

The Fiber Dawgs, as they like to call themselves, meet weekly at their local café in Metuchen and welcome everyone regardless of their knitting and crocheting experience.

"Knitting has meant the world to me to give something warm to the homeless.

To be able to give something like that to someone in need and make them warm, I sometimes weep," said Norma Bowe, member of NJ Fiberworks.

"Fiber friends are the best friends. You take yarn and some needles and you can just make anything!" said Daro.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
metuchenartcommunity journalistcharityin our backyardcraftshobbieslocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump impeachment hearings go live on TV with first witnesses
F-117 Stealth fighter arrives for display at Reagan Library
$30K reward offered for information in deadly Long Beach shooting
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
Sex offender accused in carjacking, assault in Covina
Suspects captured on video robbing Nike store in Redlands
Police investigating 3rd threat targeting CSULA in less than 2 weeks
Show More
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed family of 3
IE man wanted on felony domestic violence warrant
9-year-old helps Downey family get back into the Christmas spirit
Rams players, SoCal students show appreciation for military
DACA rallies held in LA as Supreme Court hears arguments on program
More TOP STORIES News