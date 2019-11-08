New Jersey man grows massive, world record cornstalk thanks to a squirrel

Matt Jacovelli, 80, loves feeding animals in his Deptford Township, New Jersey backyard. Every day, he spreads kernels of corn and watches from his porch as critters feast.

Given all the kernels, he's pretty used to pulling weeds, but one kept growing - and it was something of a mystery.


"I'm not a farmer. It's just this freak accident here is giving us a lot of attention," said Jacovelli.

What he thinks happened is a squirrel took one of the kernels from his yard and buried it in his garden.

"We joked around and said, 'OK, let's let it grow,'" said Jacovelli.

After a while, he started to notice something unusual. There were several cobs growing from the same stalk.


"We started counting them and I think we got to 20. I said this is unbelievable! We may have this record," Jacovelli said.

To be exact, there are 29 cobs of corn on the single stalk. It's now the Guinness World Record.

"A normal cornstalk has one ear," explains agricultural expert Michelle Infante-Casella from Rutgers University. She certified the world record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deptford townshipworld recordlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Simi Valley home
Youngest Borderline victim honored at Pepperdine
PCH reopens in Malibu after collision leaves teenage girl dead
Coalition of parents, educators urge LA to ban sale of flavored tobacco
Father speaks out following deadly Upland plane crash
Kanye suggests legal name change to 'Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West'
"Fresh Off the Boat" canceled after 6 seasons
Show More
Massive spontaneous line dance breaks out at Borderline
5 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area within 3 hours
Cause of crash that killed 'MythBusters' host Jessi Combs determined
Kristen Bell takes adults back to high school in Disney+ series 'Encore!'
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
More TOP STORIES News