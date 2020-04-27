be localish los angeles

Non-profits come to the rescue to feed veterans and their families

Non-profits are working together to get hard to find foods and essentials for veterans.

Making sure the most vulnerable remain well-nourished has been a challenge, especially for Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 47 (VVA 47) in California's Inland Empire.

"When it's not there and it's not available for them and we can't do it. It's very scary," said Michelle Mackey volunteer with VVA 47.

Mackey was connected with Feeding America, an affiliated food bank that serves Riverside and San Bernardino counties. With the help of Feeding America volunteers and others, Mackey was able to deliver goods to more than 500 people at Veterans Villages located in Loma Linda, March Air Reserve Base, and Beaumont.

"Feeding America was very nice to be able to work with me. Get all that information, so that they could make it more food specific for each location, which was awesome," Mackey said.

If you would like to help out with food, donations or contributions, just head to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 47 facebook page.
