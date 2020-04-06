North Korea and South Korea: Building A Path to Peace
PyeongChang -- The tension between North and South Korea is infamous, but there might be a lot more that unites these countries than divides them. On this special episode of More in Common, we traveled to the PyeongChang Peace Forum to find out how much longer the road to peace is, and how food, music and culture can help us get there faster.
Related topics:
south koreanorth korea
south koreanorth korea
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News