School makes letters for nursing homes in their community

Students at Northside Catholic Academy in Chicago are making letters and drawings for the people living in nursing and retirement homes in their community to lift their spirits.

NCA Cares Volunteer, Julie Sipchen, put a call out to all parents asking for their kids to send words of kindness.

When Sipchen reached out to local nursing homes she was told they didn't want paper, so she created what she call "digital cheer-spreading."

The kids who participate range from first grade to eight grade with a varying range of skill.

"I think we all feel a little out of control with what is going on and there is so little we can do because there is so little that we know," Sipchen said. "It's our hope that these people who are feeling lonely, isolated or frightened, have a moment of comfort."

If you'd like to send a letter, email ncacommunitycares@gmail.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 SoCal update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 1,804
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Coronavirus scams: LA warning about fake tests
Coronavirus: NorCal company pivots to refurbishing ventilators
Longtime soap star John Callahan dies at 66
Local group teams up with LA restaurant to feed SoCal healthcare workers
Show More
LA neighborhoods find life at home harder with no power
Yucaipa nursing facility reports 12 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Can blood from coronavirus survivors treat the newly ill?
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
More TOP STORIES News