Nuyorican Poets Café Gives Voice to Rising Artists

NEW YORK CITY -- In 1973, in a living room in the East Village, a collection of Latino poets, playwrights and musicians founded an iconic New York institution.

More than 40 years later, the Nuyorican Poets Café is still one of the hottest venues in the city.

"This is the soul of New York City," says open mic host Caridad de la Luz. "This is where the truth gets told."

This award-winning venue is a coveted stage for storytellers, emcees, musicians and competitive poetry slam competitions.

Though initially founded for unsung Puerto Rican artists in the city, the scope of the art it showcases has expanded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagenew york citylocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges upgraded against 2 students in school attack
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
LIVE: Thousands expected to say farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Pompeo confirms he was on call between Trump, Ukrainian president
Bay Area woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
LIVE | Fatalities after WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT Airport
Rideshare driver allegedly stabs passenger with baby in Boyle Heights
Show More
LA celebrates Clean Air Day with free bus, bike share rides
Suspect dead after firing shots from inside Colton bank
Workers march at LAX expected to draw hundreds, impact traffic
Suspects sought after woman robbed at gunpoint in Canoga Park
Assault on man wearing 'MAGA' hat in Hermosa Beach leads to arrest
More TOP STORIES News