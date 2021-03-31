localish

New York's Favorite Restaurant for Authentic Punjabi Food

NEW YORK -- "This is the one place I walk in and it feels like home." Popular with New York City taxi drivers, Punjabi Deli is the go-to spot for many Indian-Americans for a chai latte and some homecooked food.

"This is the home-style Indian food. My mother, she used to make food. You are eating this food since you're born the exactly same way," says owner, Kulwinder Singh. He's been serving authentic and fresh vegetarian Punjabi food in the East Village since 1993.


Join the host of Are You Reddy, Pooja Reddy and her friend and fellow-comedian, Usama Siddiquee as they talk about growing up Indian-American, love, and what it means to be a New Yorker.

Watch more Localish!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citylocalish foodnew york citynew yorkrestaurantlocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Spectrum Designs uplifts individuals with Autism
Chef Rey, the Celebrity Chef
Riverside locals share their go-to places for some serenity
Little Girl With Heart Condition Surprised with Puppy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eased rules take effect today in OC amid move to orange tier
Store clerk recounts incident that led to George Floyd arrest | LIVE
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Couches burned as UCLA students celebrate Bruins' win
LAPD release new details in fatal stabbing at Beverly Grove home
Biden unveils massive infrastructure plan, proposed tax hikes to pay for it
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman walking to NYC church
Show More
California to add nearly 1,400 firefighters amid dry weather
Nipsey Hussle's legacy endures on 2-year anniversary of his death
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
Los Angeles renters can now apply for up to $10K in rent relief
Vanessa Bryant shares video of daughter celebrating USC acceptance
More TOP STORIES News