localish

OLE Health hosts free food event in California

By Janel Andronico
NAPA, Calif. -- Northern California-based health center, OLE Health believes that everyone regardless of socioeconomic status deserves to live their life well and to the fullest -- period. OLE Health recently hosted a free food event at Napa Valley College where they distributed fresh food and supplies to underserved members of the community.

Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, OLE has provided healthy food options and resources to communities via drive-through and walk-in pickups. The events are held throughout California, including Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, and Fairfield. In total, the local non-profit has served 9,672 families and 42,097 individuals, and they will continue to honor their longstanding commitment to helping those in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napahealthkgocoronavirus californiafree foodcoronaviruslocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Youth organization paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor
Dance instructor organizes a hip hop protest
17-year-old wins awards with his animation features
16-year-old basketball star brings skills online to train students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom gives sobering update as coronavirus cases rise
COVID-19 update: Officials report increase in community transmission
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Teen surprised with car after having to quit job due to transportation
Dr. Barbara Ferrer says she's received death threats
LAX adds thermal-imaging cameras to screen for COVID-19
OC face covering debate heating up amid calls to enforce statewide order
Show More
Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants
'Racist' woman 'purposely' coughed on boy, mom says
Bear tranquilized after strolling through Sylmar neighborhood, college campus
Is $100M renters' relief program enough to help LA residents?
Joel Schumacher, director of 'St. Elmo's Fire,' dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News