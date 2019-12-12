Pumpecapple Pie Cake: A dessert so big you need a machete to slice it

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing the Pumpecapple Pie Cake!

Three Brothers Bakery in Houston created this turducken of desserts, weighing in at 24 pounds and standing tall at 11 inches.

It is so big that you need a machete to slice it.

The multi-layer treat includes three layers of pumpkin, pecan and apple pie all baked into three layers of cake and topped with cream cheese icing.

If you want to order one, you better do it in advance. The bakery needs five days minimum notice to whip one up for you!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonholidayhoustonpiefooddessertscake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mountain lion captured in Simi Valley neighborhood
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
Leslie Sykes celebrates 25 years with ABC7
LAPD hopes video can find driver in deadly hit-run
LA gathers for celebration honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe
LA County DA challengers address homelessness, death penalty in debate
Why the Lady of Guadalupe is so revered by Catholics
Show More
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area
3.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Lytle Creek area
Housing rights advocates protest resident evictions in LA
LAUSD plan stresses starting learning process shortly after birth
With these tips, parents can avoid holiday hazards for kids
More TOP STORIES News