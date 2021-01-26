localish

This Napa-based family built Disneyland's Matterhorn roller caster in their backyard

By Chris Bollini
NAPA, Calif. -- When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Sean and Michael LaRochelle found a unique DIY project to help pass the time.

"My brother walked outside with me to the backyard, and he said 'Michael, we are going to build the Matterhorn,'" Michael LaRochelle recalls.


"We saw a backyard roller coaster on YouTube and we were like, we can do that, but better," partner John Eggers adds. Raised in a family of Disney fans, the brothers chose Disneyland's Matterhorn as inspiration for their backyard coaster.

"The Matterhorn is one of my favorites, absolutely," LaRochelle states.


Over four months, a group of family and friends came together to turn this dream into a reality.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napakgoroller coasterarchitecturecoronavirusdisneylandpandemiclocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Father-daughter duo turn woodworking hobby into family business
Post-it note art raises money for animal shelters
At Groovy Smoovies, you can get your smoothie while watching a movie
102-year-old shares the secret to her longevity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA explains changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
Kobe Bryant's legacy growing 1 year after his death
California to centralize vaccines, base eligibility on age
Biden administration to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Fans remember Kobe Bryant 1 year after tragic helicopter crash
CA farmworkers receive COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
Kobe Bryant remembered as a family man, good neighbor
Moderna announces plans to test new booster vaccine aimed at South African variant
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
More TOP STORIES News