localish

Spicy Green Book - an online guide to Black owned businesses

INGLEWOOD -- Danilo Batson recruited an army of volunteers to create the Spicy Green Book.

"We help black owned businesses with their digital presence," said Batson. "So, we match them with professional volunteers who help in the marketing and creative space."

Batson wanted to help find solutions to the economic challenges facing Black Americans, which is how he came up with the idea in July of 2020 to start a website, Spicy Green Book, that not only shows you Black-owned businesses in your community, but also helps advertise for them.

Batson said they don't only focus on restaurants.

"[We do] restaurants, some people have products that are in grocery stores," Batson said. "We do caterers, boutiques, as long as you have food and beverage somewhere we can we can work with you."

Spicy Green Book started out showing businesses in Orange County, but now the website is a national online guide featuring 185 Black-owned businesses in 23 states including Ontario, Canada.

And now, there's an app to go along with it. "Feedback has been great," Batson said. "A lot of positivity, like a lot of people liked the idea. A lot of people backing it. Even some of the business owners has helped Spicy Green Book expand."

With over 200 volunteers and 800 volunteer applications in the last six months, Batson said he still wants to see Spicy Green Book continue to grow, which is why he encourages people to donate and continue to apply to volunteer on the website.

"Just kind of kept going and kept going," Batson said. "And so, who am I to say 'No' if there's opportunity to continue its growth."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodkabcall goodblack history monthcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Ivy Leaf Farms: Eliminating food deserts one at a time
Montebello Zoo in LA County asks for public's help
Picnics with a touch of Hollywood Glamour
New business captures the magic of vintage photography
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash appeared to violate flight standards
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens, first of former POTUS | LIVE
Rent is eating up a dangerous share of Californians' pay
Sylmar earthquake marked turning point in the science of quakes
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
Show More
Mary Wilson of The Supremes dies at 76
White House responds to recent attacks on Asian Americans
Murder mystery rocks Yale University
Nonprofit helps move people out of encampments, into homes
Morgan Wallen album sales surge after racist comment
More TOP STORIES News