localish

Osito's Tap Is the Only Speakeasy in Little Village, Chicago

CHICAGO -- Osito's Tap is the only speakeasy in Little Village, Chicago. This bar brings a modern Latin flair to a classic Chicago vibe.

"I'm trying to basically fuse together the only and the new, so kind of showcasing that Chicago vibe, but along with our Latin heritage and culture," said Osito's Tap owner Mike Moreno. "Showcase what Little village can do."

Once home to a bar in the early 1900s, this historic building was the front to an underground bookie joint, which the aesthetic of Osito's is now influenced by.

Not only do you get a drink when you come into this neat spot, but the bartenders also aim at teaching their customers about their drink of choice.

For more visit www.ositostap.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechicagobarlocalishcocktail
LOCALISH
Virtual reality brings new dining experience to NYC
Skate Like A Girl is breaking gender barriers in skateboarding
Learn How to Throw an Axe From 'Axe-Perts'
Cop becomes a disabled man's hero after recovering lost items
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th body found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
West Covina couple, relative go missing in Mexico
16-year-old boys killed in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley ID'd
1 killed after road rage incident leads to crash in Hollywood
Volunteers gear up for 2020 LA County homeless count
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
LA City Council votes to ask MLB to award World Series titles to Dodgers
Show More
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez signs with LA Galaxy
California considers declaring common pain killer carcinogen
Man killed in shooting outside Westfield Century City mall
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
More TOP STORIES News