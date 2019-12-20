Otoño is modern Spanish cuisine with hints of Japanese influences in Highland Park, California. When it comes to authentic paella, this neighborhood restaurant dives deep and doesn't disappoint! The traditional tapas and Spanish gins transport you to Valencia, Spain - surrounded by colorful murals and music to compliment your experience. Otoño, which is spanish for Los Angeles, is Chef/Owner, Teresa Montaño's second restaurant. The restaurant is inspired by the birthplace of paella, Valencia, Spain. The biggest influence for the decor and design of the space comes from the old town of Valencia. For more info visit their website: Otoño
Otoño in Highland Park Is Serving Traditional Spanish Tapas and Authentic Paella!
