LGBTQ winemaker is committed to speaking up and standing out

Burlington, VT -- How does a breakup taste? According to Krista Scruggs, it tastes like a fine glass of cabernet. She's a Vermont winemaker who has a knack for distilling feelings, songs, and films into a vintage blend for you to enjoy with friends or, all by yourself.

Inspired by her homesteading grandfather, she's now embarking on her most significant venture yet, her own vineyard. "For me, the most radical, political thing you can do in this world is to grow your own food and not be reliant on anyone else."


To support Krista, visit her website: www.zafawines.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vermontlgbtqlgbtq pridewinewine industrylocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Details emerge about Lancaster father accused of decapitating his 2 kids
DMV announces suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests
Tommy Lister, known for role in 'Friday' movies, dies at 62
LASD vehicle fatally strikes woman lying in street in South LA
Wisconsin court judge rules against Trump's election lawsuit
Woman charged in OC DUI crash that killed parents, hurt 3 children
Show More
Clorox wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
Photos released of SUVs seen near scene of 2019 La Puente shooting
Best meteor shower of the year coming Sunday
UCI doctor dispels COVID-19 vaccine rumors, encourages vaccination
BofA reveals it paid millions to 'double-dipping' EDD fraudsters
More TOP STORIES News