LGBTQ country music star is not afraid to stand out

NORTH CAROLINA -- "I look at those pictures and I'm like, how the hell did my parents not know that I was queer?" Sara Shook grew up in a conservative, Christian household where she wasn't allowed to listen to music unless it was classical or for worship.

When she started writing her own songs, she realized that she not only loved country music but that she identified as queer as well. In 2013, she started Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, a band known for their uncompromising sound and outspoken point of view.


Watch as we surprise her with a special surprise from one of her heroes who helped pave the way for LGBTQ+ representation in country music.

To learn more about Sarah and the Disarmers visit: www.disarmers.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinalgbtqlgbtq pridebandmusicmodern familylocalish show (lsh)country music awardslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Details emerge about Lancaster father accused of decapitating his 2 kids
DMV announces suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests
Tommy Lister, known for role in 'Friday' movies, dies at 62
LASD vehicle fatally strikes woman lying in street in South LA
Wisconsin court judge rules against Trump's election lawsuit
Woman charged in OC DUI crash that killed parents, hurt 3 children
Show More
Clorox wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
Photos released of SUVs seen near scene of 2019 La Puente shooting
Best meteor shower of the year coming Sunday
UCI doctor dispels COVID-19 vaccine rumors, encourages vaccination
BofA reveals it paid millions to 'double-dipping' EDD fraudsters
More TOP STORIES News