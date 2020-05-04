More than 600 breweries unite to create special craft beer for good cause

HOUSTON, Texas -- Craft breweries around the world are struggling during this pandemic, but they're coming together to help their own.

More than 600 breweries in 48 states and 51 countries have created their own "All Together" beer.

Each brewery was given the same base recipe and added their own twist.

A portion of the proceeds from every sale helps hospitality workers who have lost their jobs.

Urban South Brewery in Houston is donating its funds to the Southern Smoke Foundation.

Visit the All Together Beer website for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncharitycommunity strongcoronaviruscraft beeru.s. & worldbeercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom press conference
Upcoming LAUSD school year to start in mid-August, officials say
Hundreds protest stay-at-home orders in Rancho Cucamonga
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of friend while camping
Texas park ranger pushed into water while enforcing social distancing
IE blood bank collecting plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients
Sales soaring for light beers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Temecula teen saved by 'Idol' judges to stay in competition
OC conducts beach sweeps after Newsom orders countywide closures
Video of arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outrage
COVID-19: LA County officials report 21 additional deaths and 781 new cases
Airlines start requiring passengers to wear face masks on flights
More TOP STORIES News