Pan de Muerto: An important Dia de Los Muertos tradition honoring loved ones

HOUSTON, Texas -- Pan de Muerto, or "bread of the dead," has a long history as part of Dia de Los Muertos traditions.

Every year, families place the bread on the ofrendas, or Day of the Dead altars. It's meant to honor ancestors and loved ones who have passed away.

Bakeries like Tierra Caliente Bakery will only make Pan de Muerto once a year, from early October to early November.

Each bakery or family puts their spin on the recipe, but it usually sells out quickly no matter where you buy it.

Watch the video to learn more about the tradition and why it means so much to families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhalloweenbakeryfoodmexicanktrklocalish show (lsh)localishhispanic heritagehispanic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beverly Hills police declare unlawful assembly at pro-Trump rally
VIDEO: Halloween 'blue moon' shines over DTLA
Protesters walk through streets of West Hollywood on Halloween
Some Riverside County voting sites experience delays
Home features 'Black Lives Matter Cemetery' in front yard as form of protest
2 killed in wrong-way crash amid heavy fog on 405 Freeway
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Show More
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
KLOS veterans Mark and Brian inducted into Radio Hall of Fame
WeHo storefronts boarded up ahead of Election Day
Inglewood coffee shop provides early voting location
Chase ends when suspect slams into innocent driver in NoHo
More TOP STORIES News