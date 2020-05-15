Paul Shaffer's daughter fosters puppies to stay positive

LOS ANGELES -- Victoria Shaffer, daughter of former Late Show with David Letterman music director Paul Shaffer, is taking her love of dogs to new heights by fostering puppies during the pandemic.

Shaffer also hosts a web show dedicated to pups and she's working on a book with tips for dog owners.

Shaffer also took on fostering dogs in partnership with Mutt Scouts, a Southern California dog rescue non-profit.

Recently, she took on a litter of 9 puppies and their mom.

"Her name is Madonna," said Shaffer. "So we have called this litter the 'pup star' litter. They were all named after pop stars. We have Brittany Spears, Shawn Mendes, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga."

The puppies arrived at an opportune time for Shaffer. Several family members, including her father, mother and aunt tested positive for COVID-19. Her mother and aunt spent time in the hospital for treatment.

All nine pups have been adopted, but the mother has yet to find a forever home.

"These dogs have kept me company during this time," Shaffer said. "And now, I'm just so touched that I was able to be a part of nine puppies lives and hopefully enhance a lot of other people's lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcanimal rescueanimalslocalish show (lsh)pet projectlocalishpuppy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunderbirds fly over SoCal saluting front line workers
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nevada, felt in parts of CA
Still haven't received a stimulus check? Try visiting this page
Viral therapy dog gives helping paw with virtual hospital visits amid COVID-19
Show More
Democrats push $3T HEROES Act coronavirus relief bill toward House OK
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Companies hire private investigators to track work from home employees
Report: Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly
People of faith see message of change from God in coronavirus: Poll
More TOP STORIES News