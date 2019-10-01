localish

Pax The Goat: Egewater's First Pet Mayor

By Jalyn Henderson
Edgewater claims it's Chicago's most pet-friendly neighborhood. To prove it, the people who live there elected a new mayor - a goat named Pax.

The campaign season started at the end of May with six candidates: Titus, Wrigley, Winston, Ballew, Bug and Pax. One cat, four dogs and a goat.

Each candidate was tasked to come up with a slogan and a platform unique to them, Pax's was diversity.

"He's not the most common animal you would have," said Pax's owners Larry Nieman and Daniel Zagotta. "Why not think of something a little different, as far as a candidate for pet mayor, why not a goat?"

For months, the candidates and their human companions, campaigned and raised money for Care for Real, an Edgewater non-profit.

"Care for Real is one of the few places in the country where they help feed, cloth and do all these wonderful things for people in need in the neighborhood," Zagotta said. "But they also help people who have pets."

Together the six candidates raised almost $20,000, according to Edgewater Chamber of Commerce officials.

Pax The Goat was officially named Edgewater's first Pet Mayor at Edgefest, Aug. 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedgewatergoatpetanimalfarminglocalish
LOCALISH
The Music Festival Where You Can Eat Your Face Off
Restaurant Celebrates Central America Street Food
Yuengling Brewery Tour
Cuban Cigars: A Piece of Cuban Tradition Kept Alive in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
Disturbing doorbell cam video shows Arcadia woman being assaulted
First cannabis cafe in US set to open in West Hollywood
CHP searching for driver who hit pony on 91 Freeway in Long Beach
Democratic candidate Andrew Yang holds rally in MacArthur Park
LA subway singer in viral video shares story of hardship and hope
1 killed in crash on EB 91 Fwy. in Compton
Show More
Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport: Video
Wildfires up 50% in area around Chino Hills State Park, study says
2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Court revealed
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in West Carson
'Dancing with the Stars' Movie Night: Dance-by-dance recap
More TOP STORIES News