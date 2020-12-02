localish

Army Veteran meets his pen pals 50 years later

By Beccah Hendrickson
NORRISTOWN -- Army Veteran Ron Cavello of Norristown served in Vietnam 50 years ago.

At the time, Patricia Gallagher started having her students at the old St. Paul school write letters to the soldiers. Cavello was one of the recipients.

Half a century later, one of his pen pals, Mary Ann Campo, found Cavello's name on a list of coworkers at USPS and reached out to him.


The three finally met in person for a one-of-a-kind reunion. This is the story of that meeting.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown boroughmore in commonwpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Treat your feet with a visit from the Footnanny!
Hero teacher helps injured owl find new life
Teen has been collecting toys for kids in the hospital for 10 years
'Cat Town' helps cats find the "purrfect" home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE woman finally gets EDD funds back from BofA after 2 months
Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
More than 271K SC Edison customers at risk of new power outages
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Cities look to break away from LA County health department
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
BTS can defer military service after South Korea passes new law
Show More
People magazine reveals its '2020 People of the Year'
Questions continue after death of former Zappos CEO
Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan virus relief plan
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
Beverly Hills votes to oppose LA County dining ban
More TOP STORIES News