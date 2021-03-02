localish

People are lining up for these Rowhome Coffee pretzel Sandwiches!

By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia, Pa -- People are lining up for the delicious pretzel sandwiches at Rowhome Coffee in Philadelphia.

Rowhome Coffee opened their doors just two months ago and the response has been immense.


They specialize in coffee but its the pretzel sandwiches that have people flocking to the Fitler Square shop. Philadelphia is a pretzel city, but Rowhome Coffee is believed to be the first spot in the city to use the Philadelphia snack in place of bread on a sandwich.

They have bacon, sausage, and pork roll egg sandwiches as well as vegan options. The pretzels are sourced from Federal Pretzels in New Jersey.


Rowhome Coffee | Facebook | Instagram
2536 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
