PETacular helps autistic adults become more independent

A partnership between the Kinney Center for Autism and PETacular helps autistic adults find employment and feel empowered.
We caught up with pet sitter Ira Edwards, a volunteer blossoming in the program by walking dogs, to see how the two groups are helping those on the spectrum.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gladwyneall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found wrapped in plastic, cardboard ID'd as Anaheim woman
Suspect killed in Muscoy had his toddler unrestrained in car during chase
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal
1 in 3 LA County residents are foreign-born, new report says
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of dog in La Mirada
Show More
Man accused of pushing pedestrian under truck found incompetent
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Joe Biden
OC Uber driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of passenger
CDC estimates 9.7 million cases of the flu this season
US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
More TOP STORIES News