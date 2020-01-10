Pixar's short 'Wind' is a tribute to immigrant sacrifices

The two main characters of "Wind," the latest short released from Pixar's innovative SparkShorts program, are a grandmother and grandson who live on giant rocks, trapped in an endless hole, working together to find a way out. They represent the grandmother and father of the writer and director of "Wind," Edwin Chang as they sought a new life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south koreakorean warnorth koreaimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Muscoy
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal
Man accused of pushing pedestrian under truck found incompetent
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Joe Biden
OC Uber driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of passenger
CDC estimates 9.7 million cases of the flu this season
Show More
US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
Star Wars quilt honoring fan who died of cancer stolen
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
DUI suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Claremont
High school student discovers new planet
More TOP STORIES News