PopFancy reinvents ice pops with gourmet twist!

HOUSTON, TX -- It's the perfect treat to beat the Texas heat! At PopFancy Dessert Bar in Houston's Asiatown, you won't find the standard popsicles from your childhood - these are handcrafted ice pops with a gourmet twist!
Available in unique flavors like creamy avocado, coconut lime, and sweet taro, the colorful and fruity pops have built a cult-like following since PopFancy came onto the Houston food scene four years ago.
PopFancy first appeared in small kiosks at Houston-area malls like Memorial City and the Galleria, offering healthier alternatives to traditional desserts.
The flavors represent the diversity of Houston, from Latin American influences like lime-chili mangonada and horchata to Asian-inspired pops like Vietnamese coffee and lavender matcha green tea. You'll also find decadent classic dessert flavors, like strawberry cheesecake and chocolate brownie ice pops.
All treats are made from scratch using all-natural ingredients and organic sweeteners. To check out the menu, visit popfancypops.com.
