Popping champagne with a wine glass and saber

It's the new year, so let's pop some bubbly! But, not the traditional way. You're about to see champagne opened with a saber...and a wine glass! It's a visual experience, but there is a legend behind sabering. The tradition began with Napoleon. Before leading his men into battle, he would have them saber off the tops of Champagne bottles and then drink the Champagne to encourage them for battle. Sabering continues to be a tradition in the world of food and wine. There are even exclusive invitation-only sabering clubs like Mot et Chandon Club des Sabreurs and Confrérie du Sabre d'Or. While we don't encourage you to try this at home, we do encourage you to watch it! Cheers!