Porter Moser: Coaching With Purpose at Loyola University Chicago

After taking Loyola University Chicago's basketball team to the NCAA Final Four in 2018, Porter Moser decided to stay with the Ramblers even when other programs offered him more money.

"I have a purpose here," Moser said. "I love everyday walking down by the quote of St. Ignatius."

In the university's stadium, the quote reads, "Go forth and set the world on fire."

"It means have a purpose. It means win the day. I think people really live that. They live that here at Loyola," Moser said.

Moser said he often asks during the recruitment process: Who are you influencing everyday? How can I enhance that influence? Who's influencing you?

"We are a university of students who care about each other, who want to influence each other, who want to make a difference in the world," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rapper YG arrested at LA home, booked for robbery
Pentagon: 34 US service members had brain injuries from Iran's strike
Suspect smashes car windows in 50-car vandalism in Whittier
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Temescal Valley crash: Survivor speaks out on deadly hit-run
DUI suspect fatally hits woman, injures 5 others in Antelope Valley
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
Show More
Keanu Reeves 'Matrix 4' to film in NorCal? Extras wanted
California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage
Metro plans bus system overhaul amid falling ridership in LA
Student stabbed, another beaten in Lake Balboa school fight
Jamaican police officer charged in deadly Irvine home invasion
More TOP STORIES News